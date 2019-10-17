Toktogul Street to have two-way traffic until end of October

Toktogul Street, from Manas Avenue to Abdrakhmanov Street, temporarily became two-way. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Appropriate road signs are being installed on the street. Two-way traffic is allowed until October 31.

Recall, section of Moskovskaya Street between Manas Avenue and Panfilov Street was temporarily closed for repair of the roadway today.

A turn from the second lane to the east is allowed for convenience of drivers at the intersection of Manas Avenue and Kievskaya Street in northern direction.