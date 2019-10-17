18:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Toktogul Street to have two-way traffic until end of October

Toktogul Street, from Manas Avenue to Abdrakhmanov Street, temporarily became two-way. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Appropriate road signs are being installed on the street. Two-way traffic is allowed until October 31.

Recall, section of Moskovskaya Street between Manas Avenue and Panfilov Street was temporarily closed for repair of the roadway today.

A turn from the second lane to the east is allowed for convenience of drivers at the intersection of Manas Avenue and Kievskaya Street in northern direction.
link:
views: 67
Print
Related
Repair of roads continues in Bishkek
Moskovskaya Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Kulatov Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Toktogul Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Zhaiyl Baatyr Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Nurkamal Street opened after repairs in Bishkek
Section of Ibraimov Street to be closed for repairs in Bishkek
Altymyshev Street opened after repairs in Bishkek
Road to Ala-Archa park to be repaired by SCO Summit in Bishkek
Zhibek Zholu – Molodaya Gvardiya intersection closed for repairs
Popular
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints
Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike
Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
17 October, Thursday
17:54
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Grappling Tournament
17:31
Mass brawl in Bishkek. Two citizens of Pakistan placed in detention center 1
17:22
Toktogul Street to have two-way traffic until end of October
16:33
Traveler from France goes missing in Bishkek
15:07
20 tons of sanctioned cheese from Kyrgyzstan imported into Russia