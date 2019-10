Two men were killed in a traffic accident in Zhaiyl district of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The traffic accident occurred on the 155th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh highway. Two cars — Honda and Daewoo Nexia — collided. Two people died, five (three men and two women) were injured.

Bodies of the dead were handed over for examination. The injured were delivered by an ambulance to Zhaiyl Territorial Hospital. The dead are being identified.