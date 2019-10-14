Preventive measure for ex-Deputy Interior Minister extended until December

Preventive measure for the former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov was extended. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

It is known that the former official will be under house arrest until December 23.

Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. Driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylda uulu was detained on August 23. He was accused of aiding in abuse of official position. On August 27, the ex-deputy minister was detained. The court chose for him a preventive measure in the form of house arrest.