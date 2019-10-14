Court remands Amantur Zhamgyrchiev in custody

Bishkek City Court remanded Amantur Zhamgyrchiev, a supporter of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, in custody. His lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev told 24.kg news agency.
The lawyer considers the decisions of the Pervomaisky District and Bishkek City Courts illegal.
Recall, supporters of the former head of state Amantur Zhamgyrchiev, Marat Shamenov, Alga Kylychev, Kiyaz Smailov, former head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov and others were charged under the Articles «Mass riots», «Murder» and «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.