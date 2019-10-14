13:35
Court remands Amantur Zhamgyrchiev in custody

Bishkek City Court remanded Amantur Zhamgyrchiev, a supporter of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, in custody. His lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev told 24.kg news agency.

The lawyer considers the decisions of the Pervomaisky District and Bishkek City Courts illegal.

«No investigative action was carried with Amantur Zhamgyrchiev for the entire time of his detention in the pre-trial detention center 1. Detention would have been justified if he had been identified as the person who committed the crime. Not a single person has done this. The court should have taken into account that Amantur Zhamgyrchiev is a public person, there is no evidence that he will hide from the court,» Baktybek Zhumashev said.

Recall, supporters of the former head of state Amantur Zhamgyrchiev, Marat Shamenov, Alga Kylychev, Kiyaz Smailov, former head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov and others were charged under the Articles «Mass riots», «Murder» and «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
