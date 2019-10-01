09:50
Amantur Zhamgyrchiev remanded in custody until December 9

Amantur Zhamgyrchiev, a supporter of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, was remanded in custody until December 9. His lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital the day before.

«Not a single investigative action involving the defendant has been carried out during this time. In fact, there is no need to extend the preventive measure in the form of detention. We will appeal the court ruling in the city court,» Baktybek Zhumashev said.

Supporters of the former president Amantur Zhamgyrchiev, Marat Shamenov, Alga Kylychov, Kiyaz Smailov, ex-head of the presidential administration Farid Niyazov and others were charged under the articles «Mass riots», «Murder» and «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
