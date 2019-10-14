10:27
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Sambo Championship

Kyrgyzstani Alai Sartov won a bronze medal at the World Sambo Championship on October 12. The International Sambo Federation reported.

The tournament took place on October 11-13 in Tashkent (Uzbekistan). Medals were awarded in two age groups — youth and juniors. Alai Sartov competed among youth in the weight category of 65 kilograms. Elizbar Turkia (Georgia) and Abulmuslim Makhdiev (Russia) won gold and silver medals.

In 2018, Alai Sartov won a silver medal at the World Championship among schoolchildren. In September, he won bronze at the Asian Championship.
