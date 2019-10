Kyrgyzstan won three medals at the World Championships among veterans in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Competitions in Division A took place on October 10. In the weight category of 70 kilograms, Kyrgyzstani Kanat Shabdanbaev defeated Gevorg Tonoyan (Russia) in the quarterfinal, then lost to Mamuka Khemshiashvili (Georgia) and defeated Lars Brandstroem (Sweden). As a result, he won a bronze medal.

The World Championship is taking place in Tbilisi (Georgia). Earlier, Kyrgyzstanis won two medals.