Number of patients with renal failure grows annually in Kyrgyzstan

Deputies of Ata Meken parliamentary faction considered issue of providing hemodialysis services for patients with chronic renal failure.

Related news Kyrgyzstan to pay for hemodialysis procedure for 150 patients

According to the Deputy Minister of Health Erkin Checheybaev, the number of patients with renal failure is increasing every year. «As of today, there are 1,235 patients. Only one company provided hemodialysis services until 2018 based on the results of a tender. Given the increase in the incidence rate, it is necessary to give permission to private medical clinics to carry out the hemodialysis procedure for patients with renal failure, to pay for their services from the budget,» the Deputy Minister said, adding that patients undergo the hemodialysis procedure in a timely manner, there are no queues.

He also added that on the basis of a decree of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, a patient has the right to undergo the hemodialysis procedure 12 times a month, the rest procedures should be paid by the patients themselves. Most patients need 13-14 procedures.

During the discussion, the deputies proposed to remove this restriction and gave the instruction to the Cabinet of Ministers.