Kyrgyzstan publishes book about Pishpek of late 19th - early 20th centuries

A book by Sofia Nurmatova, a member of the Union of Writers of Kyrgyzstan, about Pishpek of the late 19th — early 20th centuries «1913 Pishpek. Eastern Wind» was published in Bishkek. The author herself told 24.kg news agency.

«The book tells about the activities of the self-governing bodies of Pishpek at that time — the city government and the city council, which was called an Assembly of Authorized Representatives. It consisted of 15 people, and they did not get any salaries or dividends (due to the small population size in the city compared to the cities of Tashkent and Verny, in which the Duma consisted of 50 or more people). They worked because of their attitude to the city and their life ideals,» told Sofia Nurmatova.

All facts and surnames are reliable. The book was published with the support of the Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The author has already handed over two books to the National Library of Kyrgyzstan. The book will be useful to everyone who is interested in the history of Bishkek.
