Book of poems by daughter of President of Azerbaijan published in Bishkek

A book by the daughter of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev — Leyla Aliyeva «I want to hear the voice of God» has been published in Bishkek. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The book includes her already well-known poems and poetry of recent years.

The book was published in Russian and Kyrgyz languages. The poems were translated by the national poet of the Kyrgyz Republic Omor Sultanov, the poets-translators Aida Egemberdieva and Altynai Temirova.

The preface was written by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to KyrgyzstanHidayat Orujov.

The editor of the Russian version is the famous poetess Svetlana Suslova, the Kyrgyz version — Fatima Abdalova, artistic design — by Jalal Khudabaev and Rustam Atabaev.

Leyla Aliyeva is a poet, artist, public figure, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the head of the foundation’s representative office in Russia, Editor-in-Chief of Baku magazine.

Despite Leila’s young age, her natural aptitude, talent allow her to create with a high style. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Hidayat Orujov

Her poem «Elegy», dedicated to her grandfather, Heydar Aliyev, is included in school literature textbooks for fifth grade students.