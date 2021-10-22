23:32
Book about Kurmanjan Datka published in English in Great Britain

The British publishing house Hertfordshire Press has published a poem by the Kyrgyz poet Bubaisha Arstanbekova about Kurmanjan Datka in English «Queen Kurmanjan of the Mountains». The publishing house informed 24.kg news agency.

In the poem, the Kyrgyz poetess reflects the path of a historical personality through the prism of national traditions and customs, describing the life of Kurmanjan up to her last journey.

«The book elaborates on the main idea that every woman is worthy and can become a great personality, making a significant contribution to the development of her country,» the Hertfordshire Press notes.

One of the main goals of the poem is to inspire and motivate modern girls and women.

Bubaisha Arstanbekova had been working on this poem for about nine years. As the poetess herself says, it was not easy for her to write about a strong personality who defended her people, sacrificing her son for the peace of her people. The author calls her «the mother of the Kyrgyz».

The poem has become popular not only in Kyrgyzstan, but also abroad.

The presentation of the book «Queen Kurmanjan of the Mountains» will take place in Tashkent in December as part of the Open Eurasian Literary Festival & Book Forum.
