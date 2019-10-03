Egor Skobeev transported to SCNS pre-trial detention center

Egor Skobeev, the Head of the Sector of Department for Security, Law, Order and Defence Capacity of the Government’s Office, was transported under guard to the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The decision to transfer the detainee from a hospital to the pre-trial detention center was made on September 27.

Related news Almazbek Atambayev faces another criminal case involving Egor Skobeev

Lawyer Bashir Zaidov confirmed this information. According to him, Egor Skobeev should have been taken to a clinical hospital of the Department of Presidential Affairs, but then he was transported to the pre-trial detention center.

«We appealed the preventive measure for my client in the Bishkek City Court,» said Bashir Zaidov.

Recall, Egor Skobeev was detained within a criminal case initiated by the Military Prosecutor’s Office against the former president Almazbek Atambayev. He was charged with complicity in corruption. By court decision, he was placed in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS until November 17.