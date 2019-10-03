Egor Skobeev transported to SCNS pre-trial detention center

Egor Skobeev, the Head of the Sector of Department for Security, Law, Order and Defence Capacity of the Government’s Office, was transported under guard to the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.
The decision to transfer the detainee from a hospital to the pre-trial detention center was made on September 27.
«We appealed the preventive measure for my client in the Bishkek City Court,» said Bashir Zaidov.
Recall, Egor Skobeev was detained within a criminal case initiated by the Military Prosecutor’s Office against the former president Almazbek Atambayev. He was charged with complicity in corruption. By court decision, he was placed in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS until November 17.