Egor Skobeev offered cooperation with investigation

Head of the Sector of the Department for Security, Law, Order and Defence Capability of the Government’s Office Egor Skobeev was offered cooperation with the investigation. Sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

As noted, the suspect did not testify yet. He also did not give consent to cooperation, too.

Egor Skobeev was detained by the Military Prosecutor’s Office last week. But he had an extensive heart attack, in connection with which he was hospitalized. This information was confirmed by his lawyer Bashir Zaidov.

According to him, Egor Skobeev is in the hospital under guard at the moment.

Related news Almazbek Atambayev faces another criminal case involving Egor Skobeev

«On the day when my client was handed a notice of suspicion, he suffered an extensive heart attack. Egor Skobeev was in the intensive care unit for several days, and he was transferred to the general ward only yesterday,» Bashir Zaidov said.

The lawyer refused to comment on the legality of the official’s detention.

Own sources also informed 24.kg news agency that investigators of the Military Prosecutor’s Office searched the house of Egor Skobeev. Representatives of the supervisory body found hunting weapons and a cartridge from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The lawyer also did not comment on this information.

Recall, Egor Skobeev was detained within a criminal case initiated by the Military Prosecutor’s Office against the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. He was accused of complicity in corruption. By a court decision, he was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until November 17.

It is known that three pistols — TT, CZ-75 and Yarygin (Viking) — were illegally gifted to a Russian citizen Maxim Kagansky (known as Reshala in the criminal world) and his wife Anastasia. The corresponding decree, was signed by the then Prime Minister Almazbek Atambayev.