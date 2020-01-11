Award weapon case. Preventive measure to Egor Skobeev extended

Preventive measure for Egor Skobeev, former head of the sector of the department for security, law, order and defense of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan, was extended. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news Award weapon case. Egor Skobeev placed under house arrest

Egor Skobeev will be under house arrest until March 17. According to the law, the accused must be at home from 22.00 to 6.00.

Egor Skobeev was detained within a criminal case initiated by the Military Prosecutor’s Office against the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. He was charged with complicity in corruption. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of arrest with keeping him in a pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. However, the Pervomaisky District Court changed his preventive measure after he entered into a plea bargain.