
Award weapon case. Egor Skobeev placed under house arrest

Former head of the sector of the department for security, law, order and defense of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan, Egor Skobeev, was placed under house arrest. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The Pervomaisky District Court changed his preventive measure after he entered into a plea bargain.

Egor Skobeev was detained within a criminal case initiated by the Military Prosecutor’s Office against the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. He was charged with complicity in corruption. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of arrest with keeping him in a pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.
