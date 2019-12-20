Award weapon case. Egor Skobeev enters into plea bargain

Former head of the sector for security, law, order and defense of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan, Egor Skobeev, entered into a plea bargain. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news Egor Skobeev transported to SCNS pre-trial detention center

The Pervomaisky District Court approved it.

Egor Skobeev was relieved of his post in the Government Office.

Recall, Egor Skobeev was detained within a criminal case initiated by the Military Prosecutor’s Office against the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. He was charged with complicity in corruption. The court chose a preventive measure in form of arrest with detention in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.