Award weapon case. Egor Skobeev enters into plea bargain

Former head of the sector for security, law, order and defense of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan, Egor Skobeev, entered into a plea bargain. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The Pervomaisky District Court approved it.

Egor Skobeev was relieved of his post in the Government Office.

Recall, Egor Skobeev was detained within a criminal case initiated by the Military Prosecutor’s Office against the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. He was charged with complicity in corruption. The court chose a preventive measure in form of arrest with detention in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.
