Arrest of ex-president's bodyguard extended until December 9

Preventive measure for the bodyguard of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Kanat Sagymbaev, was extended until December 9. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek the day before.

It is unknown whether his lawyers will appeal this decision in the Bishkek City Court.

The court also extended preventive measure for supporters of Almazbek Atambayev — Farkhad Baabiev, Alga Kylychov and Kiyaz Smailov. They will be in custody until December 9.

Kanat Sagymbaev is charged under the Articles «Mass riots», «Abuse of official position», «Murder by a group of persons», as well as «Obstruction of actions of an investigator or other official» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.