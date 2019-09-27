Atambayev’s case. Kanat Sagymbaev placed in pretrial detention center 1

Bodyguard of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, Kanat Sagymbaev, will be placed in Bishkek’s pre-trial detention center 1. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court yesterday.

The dismissed employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security was taken into custody until October 8.

Kanat Sagymbaev is accused under the Articles «Mass riots», «Abuse of official position», «Murder by a group of persons», as well as «Obstruction of actions of investigator or other official» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.