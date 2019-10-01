Meeting of Supreme Eurasian Council in narrow format begins in Yerevan

Meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in narrow format began in Yerevan (Armenia).

Presidents of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will discuss holding of the Eurasian Economic Forum. The agenda includes issue on the standards for distribution of amounts of import customs duties between the budgets of the Union states. In addition, the leaders of the countries will discuss the issue on the chairperson and staff of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Additional 16 issues were submitted for consideration during the meeting in expanded format.

The EAEU includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Moldova participates in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as an observer, and Iran and Singapore — as honored guests.