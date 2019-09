Two children died after fall into a septic tank in Voenno-Antonovka village, Sokuluk district. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The police received a message on September 28. An investigative-operational group that came to the scene found bodies of two children at the age of 7 and 13 years old.

«The fact was registered. All the necessary forensic medical examinations were commissioned. Pre-trial proceedings continue,» the police department said.