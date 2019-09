Customs officers revealed illegal import of dried fruit and nuts for 2,892,720 soms in Osh city. Press service of the agency reported.

Customs officers stopped DAF 105 vehicle with a driver — citizen of Kyrgyzstan. Goods, which were illegally imported from a neighboring state — kompot mix, dried apricots, raisins, peeled walnuts and peeled apricot kernels — were found during an inspection.

The driver had no documents for the goods.