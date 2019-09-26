17:00
Veronika Nikishina: Main complaints of business against EEC concern veterinary

«Veterinary and sanitary standards are the zone of business’s main complaints against the Eurasian Economic Commission,» Veronika Nikishina, Member of the EEC Board (Minister) for Trade, told reporters today.

According to her, this is due to the operation and development of technical regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union. However, the EEC does not develop regulations, but only adopts them. The commission recognizes that the regulations are adopted extremely slowly in the EEU.

«Development deadlines have been missed for years. This causes business discontent on the one hand, and on the other hand, we cannot accelerate them. If we transfer these powers to the Board and make the tools work faster, then something could be done. This is only my opinion, because the decision is made by the Governments of the five countries,» said Veronika Nikishina.

The EEC Minister said that the EEC Board would raise the issue at the meeting of the heads of state of the Union.
