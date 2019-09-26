Severelectro consumers owe 376.5 million soms for electricity

As of beginning of September 2019, indebtedness of Severelectro OJSC consumers for electricity amounted to 376.5 million soms. Press service of the company reported.

For eight months of 2019, the debt reduced by 338 million soms or 47.3 percent, including debts of the population — by 313.1 million soms or 59.5 percent, budget-funded organizations — by 25.1 million soms or 32.4 percent, industrial consumers — by 3.3 million soms or 7.4 percent.

«Accounts receivable of agricultural producers grew by 199,000 soms (5.4 percent) and other consumers — by 3.4 million soms (5.5 percent),» the statement says.