Three public hospitals to be transferred to self-financing

It is planned to transfer three public hospitals to self-financing. Representative of the Organization of Medical Care and Drug Policy Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Kalmamatov told at a round table discussion.

According to him, within the framework of the government program for development of public health protection and the health care system «Healthy Person — Prosperous Country,» it is planned to transfer hospitals with public or national status to self-financing in a pilot mode.

At the first stage, it is planned to transfer to self-financing the Department of Ophthalmology of the National Hospital, the Scientific Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation and the National Surgical Center.

Kubanychbek Kalmamatov added that the document was undergoing interagency coordination. «After it, standards for provision of medical care, cost of treatment of each disease will be developed,» he said.

Representative of the Ministry of Health explained that patient financing through the state guarantee program of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund and the high-tech fund would continue.