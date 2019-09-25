U.S. Embassy to assist in advanced training of teachers in Kyrgyzstan

Kanybek Isakov, Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, met with the U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Donald Lu. Press service of the ministry reported.

The parties discussed further joint cooperation, as well as implementation of new projects.

USAID Mission Director in the Kyrgyz Republic Gary Linden told that the organization has been working with the Ministry of Education on primary, inclusive and higher education for over 25 years, including implementation of the major project «Reading Together!»

«This year, USAID’s collaboration with the ministry is aimed at implementation of a new program on increasing the level of knowledge of primary school students. The project covers about 75 percent of public schools, providing advanced training of math and reading teachers,» said Gary Linden.

The Director at the Peace Corps Anna Hoffman noted that 100 volunteers were currently working as English teachers in Kyrgyzstan.

Education Minister Kanybek Isakov expressed appreciation for the cooperation in primary, inclusive and higher education spheres and intention to continue implementation of joint projects. The need for volunteers to improve English proficiency was also stressed.