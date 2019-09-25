15:03
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

U.S. Embassy to assist in advanced training of teachers in Kyrgyzstan

Kanybek Isakov, Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, met with the U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Donald Lu. Press service of the ministry reported.

The parties discussed further joint cooperation, as well as implementation of new projects.

USAID Mission Director in the Kyrgyz Republic Gary Linden told that the organization has been working with the Ministry of Education on primary, inclusive and higher education for over 25 years, including implementation of the major project «Reading Together!»

Related news
President asks to support new Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan
«This year, USAID’s collaboration with the ministry is aimed at implementation of a new program on increasing the level of knowledge of primary school students. The project covers about 75 percent of public schools, providing advanced training of math and reading teachers,» said Gary Linden.

The Director at the Peace Corps Anna Hoffman noted that 100 volunteers were currently working as English teachers in Kyrgyzstan.

Education Minister Kanybek Isakov expressed appreciation for the cooperation in primary, inclusive and higher education spheres and intention to continue implementation of joint projects. The need for volunteers to improve English proficiency was also stressed.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts
New York - city of opportunities. Kyrgyzstani about her life in the USA
Kyrgyz Cultural Center to open in Cincinnati (USA)
Alice G. Wells urges Kyrgyzstan to act in accordance with Constitution
USA promises to continue work on return of money withdrawn by the Bakiyevs
USA to cut visa fees for Kyrgyzstanis obtaining student and work visas
It's never too late: 34-year-old Kyrgyzstani leaves for USA, gets job at Google
USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village
Amelia Hagen: Marshrutka is one place for anyone to really experience Kyrgyzstan
U.S. Government grants more than 100,000 books to schools of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts
Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway
Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border