President asks to support new Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev arrived in Parliament.

The new Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov took the oath today. Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated him and expressed hope that Kanybek Isakov would work for the good of the people.

«A lot of comments were made to this ministry. As for the quality of education, publication of textbooks, there were a lot of complaints. Teachers’ salaries will be increased by 30 percent from October, and additional funding is allocated for education. But, unfortunately, the education system is not improving as we would like. It all depends on the work of the management of the ministry. The responsibility of the new minister is very high. As you know, he has extensive experience in this system — he worked at universities. However, he can not cope alone. Our common support is needed. Education is the future of the people. Therefore, we must pay special attention to education. All branches of government should eliminate these shortcomings and raise the level. I hope and believe that the new minister will work with due diligence,» the head of state said.

Kanybek Isakov was born on June 4, 1969. He was a rector of Osh State University, a deputy of the Osh City Council of the third convocation from SDPK faction.

Recall, Gulmira Kudaiberdieva resigned as a Minister of Education on September 4.