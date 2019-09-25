Kyrgyzstan takes 43rd place in futsal world ranking

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan took the 43rd place in the world ranking. Futsalworldranking.be reports.

The list consists of 111 national teams. The top five are Brazil (1,847 points), Spain (1,773), Iran (1,663), Russia (1,656) and Argentina (1,644). The national team of Kyrgyzstan has 1,061 points.

In October, the team of Kyrgyzstan will participate in the qualifying tournament for the Asian Championship 2020. Its rivals in the group will be the national teams of Iran and Turkmenistan. The Turkmen team takes the 67th place in the ranking with 874 points.