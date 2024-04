The national team of Kyrgyzstan played for fifth place against the team of Afghanistan at the Asian Futsal Cup. The Futsal Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

The match ended with a score 5:3 in favor of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan took the fifth place at the Asian Cup and qualified to compete at the World Cup.

Four teams that lost in the quarterfinals competed for fifth place at the Asian Cup and the right to participate in the World Cup.