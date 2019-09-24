Woman falls off a cliff on Bishkek-Osh road

Woman fell off a cliff into a river on Bishkek-Osh road near Kara-Kul. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry received the information about the accident at about 23.00. «11 rescuers left for the scene, they found the body of the woman born in 1969 in the river at about 1.40,» the ministry said.

The police department of Jalal-Abad region noted that the woman was returning from Bishkek with her relatives.

«She asked her husband to stop the car to relieve herself. She went over the curb, there was a 100-150 meters high cliff. She didn’t see it and fell down,» the police told.