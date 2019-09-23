State Language Day. British Ambassador reads poem by Alykul Osmonov

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Kyrgyzstan Charles Garrett congratulated the Kyrgyzstanis on the 30th anniversary of the state language. The message appeared on Twitter.

«I learned this poem by Alykul Osmonov in Talas. The meaning is very good. Learn Kyrgyz!» the diplomat posted.

He read the poem Bar Bolgula.

Бул Алыкул Осмоновдун ырыны Талас шаарында үйрөндүм. Мааниси абдан жакшы деп ойлойм. Кыргыз тилинин үйрөнөйлүү!#кыргызтиликүнү #талас pic.twitter.com/y6T7Slgu97 — Charles Garrett (@BritAmbCGarrett) September 23, 2019

Employees of the U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan read Kyrgyz tongue twisters.

Earlier, Charles Garrett congratulated everyone on Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kyrgyz.