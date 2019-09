Employees of the U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan read tongue twisters in Kyrgyz. In such a way, they congratulated all citizens of Kyrgyzstan on the State Language Day.

Diplomats were offered several tongue twisters. Someone read them without difficulty, others had to make several attempts.

Kyrgyzstan marks 30 years since adoption of the law on assigning the status of the state language to the Kyrgyz language today.