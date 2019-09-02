11:28
British Ambassador congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day in Kyrgyz

Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Kyrgyzstan Charles Garrett congratulated all citizens of Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day in Kyrgyz. He posted his speech on Twitter.

“I sincerely congratulate you on the Independence Day. I wish health to every citizen of Kyrgyzstan, let the country develop and flourish,” the Ambassador said in Kyrgyz.

British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Charles Garrett has surprised social media users not for the 1st time. Last weekend, he travelled to Alamedin market by a trolleybus. He liked to bargain with sellers, and recommended everyone to buy meat in the market.
