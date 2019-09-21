Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway

Border delimitation issue can be resolved only through negotiation. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said during a campaign timed to the World Cleanup Day.

Journalists asked what the Government planned to do to prevent conflicts at the border and for its delimitation.

«We need to step up the negotiation process. Practice shows that this issue cannot be resolved by armed conflicts and use of force, only through negotiations,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

He added that the consent of the local population was important in this matter, taking into account the interests of each side.

«There are no winners in this process. Both parties will have to meet halfway. There was a border line of the former republics in the village in Soviet times. We didn’t think then that the time would come when we demarcate the border and set up posts,» he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that a meeting of the presidents of the two countries took place in the summer, first in Aksai and Vorukh, and then in Issyk-Kul region.

The first steps, meetings give hope that we are on the right track. Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Sukhrob Olimzoda the day before. In addition, negotiations between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were held on resolving the conflict in border area.