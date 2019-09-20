09:44
Exhibition of rare art pictures opened in Bishkek

An exhibition of the Honored Cultural Worker of the Kyrgyz Republic Vladimir Gorovoy opened the day before at the Gapar Aitiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts.

The works are made using a rare technique — wood inlay.

Vladimir Gorovoy puts the subjects first on paper, then life-size — on cardboard, then — on intermediate material. Small pieces of wood are cut by hand. One picture may contain up to 2,000 elements, which the author puts together like a puzzle. As a result, a pattern appears. Then the tree is polished.

His students — Salamat Almazbekova, Begaim Baichubekova, Nurzhamal Zholdosh kyzy, Aiperi Erisheva, Zhyldyzbek Toktogul uulu, Ulara Kaipova, Stepan Novikov, Pavel Kolodov — also presented their works.

The works of Vladimir Gorovoy decorate Ala-Archa state residence, are exhibited in museums of Germany and China, at the Irkutsk Art Museum, Odessa Art Gallery; presidents of Russia, Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan also have them.

The exhibition will last until September 23.
