14:01
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyz deputies propose creation of separate agency on border issues

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan hears a report of the Prime Minister about the conflict on a disputed section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district of Batken region.

The leader of Onuguu-Progress faction, Bakyt Torobaev, who left for the epicenter of events immediately after the start of the incident, told his colleagues about the situation.

«The disputed territory totals 405 kilometers. As of today, 72 kilometers have been determined, on which negotiations are ongoing. But I have to admit that our commission on delimitation and demarcation of borders does not work well. We do not offer counterarguments. It was said that we should grant a status of a commission that will work specifically on resolution of border issues. But I don’t know what it is planned to create an agency or committee,» Bakyt Torobaev said.

The deputy said that all work was suspended following the results of negotiations. He explained that the outposts were also built from the Kyrgyz side.

«The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan said that the negotiations were harsh. Serious claims were voiced. There were mortar shots at our towers from the Tajik side, and this does not correspond to a friendly format. The head of the Tajikistan’s Cabinet visited all the damaged objects. Affected families will receive money. But the amount has not yet been announced,» Bakyt Torobaev noted.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Sukhrob Olimzoda. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan also handed a note of protest to the Kyrgyz side in response.

Negotiations between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to resolve the conflict were held in the border area.
link:
views: 104
Print
Related
Border conflict: Most residents of Maksat village return home
Passage of citizens through Kulundu-Avtodorozhny checkpoint resumed
Border conflict: Parties withdraw additional forces from border region
Border conflict: Adakhan Madumarov criticizes authorities
Border conflict: President of Kyrgyzstan visits injured in hospital
Border conflict: Situation is stable, checkpoints are working
Tajik Deputy Prime Minister: Negotiations with Kyrgyzstan over border dragged on
Border conflict: Tajikistan completely stops construction work
Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan hands protest note to Kyrgyzstan
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet at Kyzyl-Bel checkpoint
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan sees no sense in switch to Latin alphabet President of Kyrgyzstan sees no sense in switch to Latin alphabet
Photo of the day. How landscape of Chatkal changes over ten years Photo of the day. How landscape of Chatkal changes over ten years
Border conflict in Batken region: Situation remains tense Border conflict in Batken region: Situation remains tense
Aurora film to run for Oscar nomination Aurora film to run for Oscar nomination