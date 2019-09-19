Kyrgyz deputies propose creation of separate agency on border issues

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan hears a report of the Prime Minister about the conflict on a disputed section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district of Batken region.

The leader of Onuguu-Progress faction, Bakyt Torobaev, who left for the epicenter of events immediately after the start of the incident, told his colleagues about the situation.

«The disputed territory totals 405 kilometers. As of today, 72 kilometers have been determined, on which negotiations are ongoing. But I have to admit that our commission on delimitation and demarcation of borders does not work well. We do not offer counterarguments. It was said that we should grant a status of a commission that will work specifically on resolution of border issues. But I don’t know what it is planned to create an agency or committee,» Bakyt Torobaev said.

The deputy said that all work was suspended following the results of negotiations. He explained that the outposts were also built from the Kyrgyz side.

«The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan said that the negotiations were harsh. Serious claims were voiced. There were mortar shots at our towers from the Tajik side, and this does not correspond to a friendly format. The head of the Tajikistan’s Cabinet visited all the damaged objects. Affected families will receive money. But the amount has not yet been announced,» Bakyt Torobaev noted.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Sukhrob Olimzoda. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan also handed a note of protest to the Kyrgyz side in response.

Negotiations between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to resolve the conflict were held in the border area.