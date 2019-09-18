Border conflict: Adakhan Madumarov criticizes authorities

«Authorities announce signing of dozens of interstate and intergovernmental protocols, but none of them works,» Adakhan Madumarov, former secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, said at a press conference today.

According to him, not a single document signed at the intergovernmental or interstate level is being implemented.

«The media is trumpeting that Sooronbai Jeenbekov has signed 30 protocols with Russia, but why do not they say which of them works? Show me at least one. There was a meeting with Emomali Rahmon, a protocol of intent was signed, but it does not work either. We are a part of EEU, according to the protocol, a cargo must freely move to the border of Belarus, but this is also not fulfilled,» said Adakhan Madumarov.

The politician also commented on the protocol of the working meeting of the secretaries of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan. According to the document, Kyrgyzstan has leased a 275-meter strip of the border territory for 49 years.

Adakhan Madumarov noted that, thanks to this protocol, the citizens of our country can freely move from Sulukta to Bishkek.

«Acute issues were resolved — residents can freely move along the road now. Previously, the Tajik side was building roadblocks. Everyone with more than two kilograms of rice in hands was controlled. Women were forced to undress in front of their parents and children. That was ten years ago,» said Adakhan Madumarov.

He believes that the authorities do not disclose many important documents on delimitation and demarcation of borders.