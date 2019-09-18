13:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Construction of bridge on Toktonaliev Street almost completed in Bishkek

Construction of a bridge on Toktonaliev Street across Ala-Archa river is almost completed in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Asphalt concrete pavement has been completely laid — both on the roadway and on the sidewalks. Road marking is made and road signs that regulate traffic movement from Toktonaliev to Mederov Street are installed.

«To ensure traffic safety at this intersection, concrete blocks have been installed on the traffic strip, and railings will be made along the supporting walls,» the City Administration noted and added that the construction was under constant control of the Vice Mayor of Bishkek of Ulanbek Azygaliev.

The bridge is planned to be opened on September 20.

The bridge was almost built back in 2018. According to the Capital Construction Department, its readiness reached 95 percent. The work was stopped due to the fact that its was planned to extend the street further to Kulatov via Karakulskaya Street. In this case, territory of the Botanical Garden, which is classified as especially protected, has to be used.

After publications in the media and public discontent, the City Administration decided to suspend the project on expansion of Karakulskaya Street at the expense of the territory of the Botanical Garden and make a junction on Mederov Street. Construction was resumed in August 2019.
link:
views: 70
Print
Related
New technology used in construction of roads in Bishkek
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan inspects Ak-Sai - Tamdyk road in Batken
Road builders stage strike in Balykchy
Road construction in Kyrgyzstan dragged out due to lack of bitumen
Construction of trestle bridge on Tolstoy Street to be completed in 2019
New road to be built in Karakol city
New section of Leo Tolstoy Street opened in Bishkek
Construction of Madaniyat - Jalal-Abad road to start in fall
Builders of Osh - Batken – Isfana road not paid salaries for several months
First four-lane road to appear in Karakol
Popular
Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million
Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates
Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots