Aurora film to run for Oscar nomination

The Oscar Committee of Kyrgyzstan put forward Aurora film for the Academy Awards nomination. The Union of Cinematographers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Aurora film directed by Bekzat Pirmatov will compete for participation in the nomination «Best Foreign Language Film.»

The movie shows Aurora resort on Issyk-Kul lake, which has not changed at all since Soviet times. It symbolizes the republic as a whole. The tragic and at the same time ridiculous situations, which the heroes encounter, reflects the main problems of the country.

As the script writer and film director Bekzat Pirmatov told 24.kg news agency, this is the first film from Kyrgyzstan which entered the top ten selected films from around the world for the main competition «New Trends» of the main Asian BIFF film festival (Busan, South Korea).

The Aurora film was included in the competition programs of the largest international film festivals: TIIF (Tromso, Norway), Black Movie (Geneva, Switzerland), Eurasia (Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan). The film also received a prize for best directorial work at Silver Akbuzat International Film Festival (Ufa, Russia).

Cast: Albina Imashova, Marat Amiraev, Bolot Tentimishev, Baktybek Mamytov, Jenishbek Nazaraliev, Dina Jacob, Zhyldyzbek Kaseinov, Kumar Zhalilov.
