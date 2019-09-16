Border conflict: Tajikistan develops disputed land in violation of agreements

Tajikistan is developing disputed land plots violating the terms of agreements. Head of Zhany-Zher rural administration of Leilek district, Batken region Kydyrbek Aibalaev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, under agreement between the Republic of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, 14 hectares of land in Maksat village are disputed territory.

«Despite the prohibition of any activity on this site, residents of Tajikistan continue to gradually develop land. There are several households that plant trees. They began to build a military facility. Unfortunately, our citizens are not interested in asserting their rights to this territory, they leave the border villages due to lack of infrastructure and unemployment. Therefore, the local population needs the support of the government,» Kydyrbek Aibalaev said.

Recall, citizens of Tajikistan began construction work in Maksat village, Leilek district of Batken region on disputed section of the border.

According to local authorities, the situation in the region is stable, Tajikistan suspended construction work. Security agencies of both countries are still on combat alert.