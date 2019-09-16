Eurasian Week in Kyrgyzstan: Focus on search of markets for small businesses

«Program of the Eurasian Week Forum in Kyrgyzstan will focus on search of cooperation between small and medium-sized businesses in the agricultural sector,» Veronika Nikishina, member of the Board (Minister) of the Eurasian Economic Commission, said at a roundtable discussion today.

According to her, the annual holding of the forum was launched by the Prime Ministers of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. Conventionally, the program was divided into two parts: business and exhibition ones. Moreover, the main topic of the forum is selected each year depending on the country where it is held.

«In Kyrgyzstan, the emphasis is on the search for mutually beneficial cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises in agriculture, food and other related segments. The second part is 25 years of the idea of ​​Eurasian integration and 10 years of the functioning of the Customs Union,» said Veronika Nikishina.

The largest in the EEU space Eurasian Week 2019 Business Forum will be held in Kyrgyzstan from September 25 to September 27.

The International Exhibition Forum Eurasian Week has been held for the fourth year in a row. Its goal is to provide the world with the opportunities and potential of EEU countries to develop a methodology and joint formation of economy. The event venue contributes to the development of a network of direct B2B contacts and attraction of third-country enterprises as potential consumers and investors for creation of competitive and export-oriented products.

