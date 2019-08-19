10:20
Kyrgyzstan to host Young Leaders School of Eurasian Economic Union

Young Leaders School of the Eurasian Economic Union will open in Kyrgyzstan on September 25-27. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event will be held as a part of the 4th Eurasian Week International Exhibition Forum.

The ministry notes that the event is aimed at strengthening interaction of young people of EAEU countries, improvement of educational level of the young generation, search for new opportunities for implementation of youth initiatives, discussion of prospects of training and employment.

«Each participant will be able to immerse in various aspects of EAEU, learn about the current directions of its development and the opportunities that it opens up for young people,» the Ministry of Education noted.

One of the school’s activities will be a business game for young leaders of EAEU, which will allow them to prove themselves under the supervision of representatives of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Business program events will help the young leaders to fulfill the tasks.

The youth track includes a presentation of the educational programs of the EAEU universities on Eurasian topics, as well as studies conducted on this topic at higher education institutions.
