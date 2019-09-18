IT investment show to take place within Eurasian Week Forum

An IT investment show will be held within the framework of the IV International Exhibition Forum Eurasian Week 2019, at which investors will evaluate startups of companies of the Eurasian Economic Union. Organizers of the forum reported.

The format of the event involves presentation of information technology projects of small and medium-sized businesses to potential investors from EEU, China and Singapore. Finalists of the Eurasian Digital Platforms contest of 2018 and 2019 will present their products and services. Leaders of business incubators and potential investors will assess work of the teams.

«Experts will tell guests and participants of the investment show about the advantages and disadvantages of the presented projects, their investment potential, and will advise entrepreneurs on the most pressing issues,» the statement said.

The IV International Exhibition Forum Eurasian Week 2019 will be held in Bishkek from September 25 to 27, 2019. More than 2,000 representatives of government and business, experts from development institutions, financial regulators, experts from EEU countries and partner countries of the union are expected to participate in it.