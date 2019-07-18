Kyrgyzstan to host Eurasian Week Business Forum

The largest business forum in the Eurasian Economic Union Eurasian Week 2019 will be held in Kyrgyzstan from September 25 to September 27. Organizers of the event reported.

The forum will bring together manufacturers, entrepreneurs and active youth of the Eurasian Economic Union. This year, it will be held under the slogan «EAEU: Consolidation. Development. Strength.»

«The agenda of the 4th International Forum is focused on discussion of the outcome of the five-year treaty of the alliance and designation of new integration vectors, on development of cooperation with eastern foreign partners and creation of export opportunities, as well as on development of measures to reduce vulnerability to global economic turbulence,» said Veronika Nikishina, a Member of the Board, Minister for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The event program includes organization of more than 20 sites in three blocks. This is a strategic track that includes key and promising areas for the development of the EAEU; a partner one, where participants will discuss practical issues for businesses in key sectors that are of particular relevance to the republic and the association. Within the framework of the youth track, the School of Young EAEU Leader, a session-presentation of the universities of the union, as well as a business game and a session on employment issues will be held.

«An exhibition will take a special place in Eurasian Week 2019, which will be devoted to agriculture and the food industry. Not only experienced manufacturers, who are ready to share competence, are invited to participate in it, but also companies that are only looking for business solutions,» the forum organizers stressed.

The International Exhibition Forum Eurasian Week is held for the fourth year in a row. Its goal is to present the opportunities and potential of EAEU countries for development of a methodology and joint formation of the economy to the world. The event’s platform contributes to the development of a network of direct B2B contacts and to attracting enterprises of third countries as potential consumers and investors for creation of competitive and export-oriented products.

24.kg news agency is an information partner of the event.