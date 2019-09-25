16:35
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Prime Minister: Restrictions on remittances - violation of EEU Treaty

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan believes that the restrictions imposed by Russia on the volume of remittances violate the norms of the Eurasian Economic Union. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced today at Eurasian Week Forum.

According to him, ensuring the rights and guarantees of labor migrants, as well as free movement of capital are the most relevant in their socio-economic significance. The head of the Cabinet is sure that migrants in EEU countries should enjoy all the rights on an equal basis with the citizens of these republics.

«This should be the main goal of the EEU. The pension issue, medical insurance, recognition of driver’s licenses, diplomas — all this should be decided in favor of ordinary citizens of the EEU,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

«Today, labor migrants working in the Russian Federation are limited in transfer of earned money to their homeland. If for Kyrgyzstanis the limit is 100,000 rubles, then for citizens of Kazakhstan — 150,000, and for citizens of Armenia — 1 million. These measures are contrary to the norms of the union, in particular, Article 98 of the Treaty on the EEU. I believe that the migrants of each state should freely send the earned money to their homeland, this is a matter of life and prosperity for their families,» he believes.
link:
views: 115
Print
Related
Abylgaziev: Protecting domestic market, we should think about the whole EEU
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev about EEU: This is competitive union
EEU countries develop new technical regulations
EEU creates uniform rules for levying VAT on electronic services
IT investment show to take place within Eurasian Week Forum
Eurasian Week in Kyrgyzstan: Focus on search of markets for small businesses
Price increase registered in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in August
EEU to launch “Work without Borders” search system
Milk price higher in Bishkek than in Nur-Sultan and Minsk
Russia to take into account length of work in EEU when calculating pension
Popular
Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts
Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway
Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border