Prime Minister: Restrictions on remittances - violation of EEU Treaty

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan believes that the restrictions imposed by Russia on the volume of remittances violate the norms of the Eurasian Economic Union. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced today at Eurasian Week Forum.

According to him, ensuring the rights and guarantees of labor migrants, as well as free movement of capital are the most relevant in their socio-economic significance. The head of the Cabinet is sure that migrants in EEU countries should enjoy all the rights on an equal basis with the citizens of these republics.

«This should be the main goal of the EEU. The pension issue, medical insurance, recognition of driver’s licenses, diplomas — all this should be decided in favor of ordinary citizens of the EEU,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

«Today, labor migrants working in the Russian Federation are limited in transfer of earned money to their homeland. If for Kyrgyzstanis the limit is 100,000 rubles, then for citizens of Kazakhstan — 150,000, and for citizens of Armenia — 1 million. These measures are contrary to the norms of the union, in particular, Article 98 of the Treaty on the EEU. I believe that the migrants of each state should freely send the earned money to their homeland, this is a matter of life and prosperity for their families,» he believes.