Border conflict in Batken region: Situation remains tense

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border is stably tense. Head of Leilek district Baimurat Bekmuratov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, security agencies of both countries are still on combat alert.

«At the moment, there are no crowds of citizens of Kyrgyzstan or Tajikistan. Negotiations are ongoing. According to some reports, the Tajik side is building a military facility. Construction has been suspended since yesterday, but Tajikistan has violated a previously signed agreement banning construction work on the disputed section of the border. Outreach is being carried out among the population,» said Baimurat Bekmuratov.

Recall, citizens of Tajikistan began construction work on the disputed section of the border in Maksat village of Leilek district, Batken region on September 14.