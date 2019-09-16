12:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict in Batken region: Situation remains tense

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border is stably tense. Head of Leilek district Baimurat Bekmuratov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, security agencies of both countries are still on combat alert.

«At the moment, there are no crowds of citizens of Kyrgyzstan or Tajikistan. Negotiations are ongoing. According to some reports, the Tajik side is building a military facility. Construction has been suspended since yesterday, but Tajikistan has violated a previously signed agreement banning construction work on the disputed section of the border. Outreach is being carried out among the population,» said Baimurat Bekmuratov.

Recall, citizens of Tajikistan began construction work on the disputed section of the border in Maksat village of Leilek district, Batken region on September 14.
link:
views: 140
Print
Related
Another conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border: 50 residents gather
Situation at Kyrgyz-Uzbek section of state border under control
Uzbek border guards begin demarcation of border, Kyrgyzstanis oppose
Another border conflict: Tajik border guards fire into the air
Conflict over road occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Border conflict. Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informs about details of incident
Conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, no injured reported
Border conflict: Eight injured still in hospital
Victims of conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border to get compensation
Batken residents ask President first to solve border problem
Popular
Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million
Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates
Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots