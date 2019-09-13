More than a half of Bishkek schools built 70 years ago

At least 60 percent of schools in Bishkek are located in buildings built in the 1950s. The School Education Department of the Bishkek City Administration informed 24.kg news agency.

According to officials, the number of school-age children is also increasing, but the number of educational institutions is not. There are 154,000 students this year. And the design capacity of the schools is 77,000.

Deputies of SDPK parliamentary faction also discussed readiness for the new academic year today. Deputies also noted that schools were overcrowded. There is a lack of teachers, in particular, of physics and biology.