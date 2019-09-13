Patrol police to begin service in Kyrgyzstan on October 1

Patrol police will begin their work on October 1 in Kyrgyzstan. Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed at a meeting of Onuguu-Progress parliamentary faction.

Patrol officers, who have successfully passed all stages of the competitive selection, will complete a three-month training at the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in September.

«The staff of the patrol police is 871 people. At least 356 employees were hired as a result of the competition. At least 197 million soms have been allocated from the state budget for salaries and other expenses of the patrol police,» said the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov.