16:01
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Patrol police to begin service in Kyrgyzstan on October 1

Patrol police will begin their work on October 1 in Kyrgyzstan. Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed at a meeting of Onuguu-Progress parliamentary faction.

Patrol officers, who have successfully passed all stages of the competitive selection, will complete a three-month training at the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in September.

«The staff of the patrol police is 871 people. At least 356 employees were hired as a result of the competition. At least 197 million soms have been allocated from the state budget for salaries and other expenses of the patrol police,» said the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov.
link:
views: 97
Print
Related
Main Traffic Safety Department tells about difference of new patrol police
Traffic police reform: Four companies ready to deliver 80 patrol cars
Over 1,000 people pass patrol police test
Patrol police inspectors to be provided with stun guns
Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police
Patrol police created in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to create patrol police as a result of reform
Kyrgyzstan abolishes patrol police
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and Interior Minister to raid on roads
Patrol police to be reformed again
Popular
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
Bus collides with Mazda car in Bishkek, four people killed Bus collides with Mazda car in Bishkek, four people killed
Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019 Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019
Scandal with passport forms. Court upholds complaint of Garsu Pasaulis Scandal with passport forms. Court upholds complaint of Garsu Pasaulis