Kyrgyzstan plans to develop halal industry with support of Malaysia

Kyrgyzstan is interested in further development of relations in the field of halal industry. The Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the ministry, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Economy Avtandil Alybaev and the Ambassador of Malaysia to Kyrgyzstan Hendy Anak Assan. The Kyrgyz side proposed to consider the possibility of participation of investors and representatives of the Malaysian business community in various exhibitions and international events held in Kyrgyzstan.

«Taking into account the huge potential and international experience of Malaysia in the development of halal industry at the state level, participants of the meeting considered the issue of concluding an agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and the competent body of Malaysia in the field of halal industry. The Malaysian side proposed a deeper development of relations in this area,» the ministry said.
