Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia, Russian Federation) Aisen Nikolayev arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a working visit.

Negotiations with the leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic, familiarization with the cultural sights of the country, as well as participation in the opening ceremony of the VI World Mas-Wrestling Championship in Bishkek are planned.

The Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) is the largest subject of Russia in terms of territory and one of the most significant regions in economic, cultural and natural aspects. Many migrants from the Kyrgyz Republic work in Yakutia.