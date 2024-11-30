Head of Yakutia proposes to hold Children of Asia street games in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the head of Yakutia Aisen Nikolayev.

He emphasized the importance of the visit for strengthening relations between Kyrgyzstan and Yakutia, noting common cultural and historical ties, as well as strategic partnership with Russia. He also stressed the success of cultural and sporting events, such as the tour of the Opera and Ballet Theater of the Republic of Sakha and the World Championship in Khapsagay, expressing hope for the upcoming Mas-Wrestling Championship.

Sadyr Japarov paid special attention to the development of trade and economic cooperation, attracting investment and creation of joint ventures. In this regard, he proposed to organize an exchange of business missions and also noted the tourism potential of both sides.

The President emphasized the importance of the figure of Maxim Ammosov, whose name was immortalized by a monument in Bishkek, and expressed gratitude for honoring of the legacy of Chingiz Aitmatov in Yakutia. He outlined plans to hold the Days of Yakutia’s Culture in Kyrgyzstan in 2025.

Aisen Nikolayev noted that it was his first visit to Kyrgyzstan, and emphasized that Yakutia highly values ​​the opportunities for developing cooperation. According to him, an increase in trade turnover between the regions has been already registered, and the leadership of Yakutia intends to actively assist businesses and enterprises in establishing closer ties with the Kyrgyz side.

He proposed holding the Children of Asia street games in Kyrgyzstan in 2026, emphasizing that this event will become a symbol of friendship and will make a significant contribution to the development of sports interaction.